Red Bull Romaniacs 2017 – Termine, Ergebnisse & Highlights

Die härteste Enduro Challenge startet am Sonntag den 23.7.2017 wieder in Sibiu Rumänien. Das Starterfeld und der selektive Course werden die Red Bull Romaniacs auch 2017 wieder zu einer ganz besonderen Herausforderung machen.
Zuschauer & Service – Punkte an / auf der Strecke ab 10.7.2017 hier verfügbar…
Kosten für Fahrer & Crew
„accommodation competitor package“ für 1770 Euro pro Person (6 Tage Halbpension im 3 – 4 Sterne Hotel)
„NON accommodation competitor package“ für 1500 Euro pro Person (ohne Verpflegung & Unterkunft)
„Assistant Support (Crew / Familie etc.)“ für 490 Euro Pro Person (6 Tage Halbpension im 3 – 4 Sterne Hotel)
Highlights der Red Bull Romaniacs 2016
Prologue – Red Bull Romaniacs 2016
|Competitor
|Nat.
|Motorbike
|Laps
|Total Time
|1
|3
|Alfredo Gomez Cantero
|ESP
|KTM EXC 300
|11
|17:53
|2
|1
|Jonathan Walker
|GBR
|KTM Exc 300cc
|11
|19:29
|3
|2
|Graham Jarvis
|GBR
|Husqvarna TE300
|11
|19:36
|4
|30
|Billy Bolt
|GBR
|KTM exc 300
|11
|19:38
|5
|4
|Paul Bolton
|GBR
|KTM Exc 300
|11
|19:41
|6
|6
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|DEU
|KTM 300 EXC
|10
|18:01
|7
|29
|Xavi Leon Sole
|ESP
|Husqvarna TE 300
|10
|18:52
|8
|5
|Wade Young
|ZAF
|Sherco 250
|10
|18:54
|9
|10
|Travis Teasdale
|ZAF
|KTM 300 EXC
|10
|18:54
|10
|7
|Philipp Scholz
|DEU
|EXC 350F
|10
|19:09
Alfredo Gomez: I just tried to keep passing riders. Things were crazy at the pyramid section and somehow I snuck into the lead about midway through. It feels so cool to win, so hopefully this will be the sign of a good week to come.
Day 1 – Red Bull Romaniacs
|R
|Competitor
|Nat.
|Prolog
|Day1
|Total Time
|Total Diff
|1
|Gomez Cantero
|ESP
|00:00:00
|07:45:09
|07:45:09
|+00:00:00
|2
|Young
|ZAF
|00:05:30
|07:44:14
|07:49:44
|+00:04:35
|3
|Jarvis
|GBR
|00:02:00
|07:53:37
|07:55:37
|+00:10:28
|4
|Teasdale
|ZAF
|00:06:00
|07:52:45
|07:58:45
|+00:13:36
|5
|Roman Serrano
|ESP
|00:06:45
|07:57:21
|08:04:06
|+00:18:57
|6
|Enöckl
|AUT
|00:07:30
|07:58:48
|08:06:18
|+00:21:09
|7
|Lettenbichler
|DEU
|00:04:30
|08:03:56
|08:08:26
|+00:23:17
|8
|Scholz
|DEU
|00:06:30
|08:06:32
|08:13:02
|+00:27:53
|9
|Bouverie
|ZAF
|00:08:00
|08:06:11
|08:14:11
|+00:29:02
|10
|Leon Sole
|ESP
|00:05:00
|08:16:22
|08:21:22
|+00:36:13
Wade Young: It’s huge for me to get a first stage win like this
Alfredo Gomez: I still have the overall lead in the race so things are going great.
Day 2 – Red Bull Romaniacs
|R
|Competitor
|Nat.
|Day1
|Day2
|Total Time
|Total Diff
|1
|Jarvis
|GBR
|07:53:37
|06:04:43
|14:00:20
|+00:00:00
|2
|Gomez Cantero
|ESP
|07:45:09
|06:29:15
|14:14:24
|+00:14:04
|3
|Young
|ZAF
|07:44:14
|06:28:27
|14:18:11
|+00:17:51
|4
|Roman Serrano
|ESP
|07:57:21
|06:21:26
|14:25:32
|+00:25:12
|5
|Teasdale
|ZAF
|07:52:45
|06:38:56
|14:37:41
|+00:37:21
|6
|Bouverie
|ZAF
|08:06:11
|06:53:23
|15:07:34
|+01:07:14
|7
|Cyprián
|CZE
|08:15:35
|06:50:46
|15:15:36
|+01:15:16
|8
|Scholz
|DEU
|08:06:32
|07:03:48
|15:16:50
|+01:16:30
|9
|Lettenbichler
|DEU
|08:03:56
|07:10:31
|15:18:57
|+01:18:37
|10
|Enöckl
|AUT
|07:58:48
|07:19:56
|15:26:14
|+01:25:54
Graham Jarvis: It’s been a good day and one I knew I needed to deliver on. After losing time yesterday I knew I had to attack and that’s what I did. Once I got to the front, I kept pushing on. I didn’t want to lose the rhythm I had going and settle into a slower pace.
Day 3 – Red Bull Romaniacs
|R
|Competitor
|Day1
|Day2
|Day3
|Total Time
|Total Diff
|1
|Jarvis
|07:53:37
|06:04:43
|06:57:46
|20:58:06
|+00:00:00
|2
|Gomez Cantero
|07:45:09
|06:29:15
|07:10:43
|21:25:07
|+00:27:01
|3
|Roman Serrano
|07:57:21
|06:21:26
|07:22:09
|21:47:41
|+00:49:35
|4
|Young
|07:44:14
|06:28:27
|07:30:02
|21:48:13
|+00:50:07
|5
|Teasdale
|07:52:45
|06:38:56
|08:09:05
|22:46:46
|+01:48:40
|6
|Bouverie
|08:06:11
|06:53:23
|08:06:01
|23:13:35
|+02:15:29
|7
|Cyprián
|08:15:35
|06:50:46
|08:46:07
|24:01:43
|+03:03:37
|8
|Leon Sole
|08:16:22
|07:20:19
|08:41:09
|24:22:50
|+03:24:44
|9
|Curtis
|08:37:37
|07:57:30
|09:01:43
|25:44:05
|+04:45:59
|10
|Scholz
|08:06:32
|07:03:48
|17:23:07
|32:39:57
|+11:41:51
Graham Jarvis: It’s been another solid day. I got a good flow going after service and kept pushing from there on out. The added rain helped a lot. The end is almost in sight so tomorrow’s plan for the final race day is keep it steady!
Day 4 – Red Bull Romaniacs
|R
|Competitor
|Day2
|Day3
|Day4
|Total Time
|Total Diff
|1
|Jarvis
|06:04:43
|06:57:46
|06:06:49
|27:04:55
|+00:00:00
|2
|Gomez Cantero
|06:29:15
|07:10:43
|06:15:16
|27:40:23
|+00:35:28
|3
|Young
|06:28:27
|07:30:02
|05:57:16
|27:45:29
|+00:40:34
|4
|Roman Serrano
|06:21:26
|07:22:09
|06:20:07
|28:07:48
|+01:02:53
|5
|Bouverie
|06:53:23
|08:06:01
|07:29:10
|30:42:45
|+03:37:50
|6
|Cyprián
|06:50:46
|08:46:07
|07:35:45
|31:37:28
|+04:32:33
|7
|Teasdale
|06:38:56
|08:09:05
|10:00:24
|32:47:10
|+05:42:15
|8
|Curtis
|07:57:30
|09:01:43
|08:04:59
|33:49:04
|+06:44:09
|9
|Leon Sole
|07:20:19
|08:41:09
|10:24:33
|34:47:23
|+07:42:28
|10
|Kovacs
|08:37:12
|21:19:37
|08:36:13
|47:59:11
|+20:54:16
Alfredo Gómez: Against a rider like Graham, mistakes are not an option if you want to win.
Gewinner seit 2004
|2016
|Graham Jarvis
|2015
|Jonny Walker
|2014
|Jonny Walker
|2013
|Graham Jarvis
|2012
|Graham Jarvis
|2011
|Graham Jarvis
|2010
|Chris Birch
|2009
|Andreas Lettenbichler
|2008
|Graham Jarvis
|2007
|Cyril Despres
|2006
|Gau Michel
|2005
|Cyril Despres
|2004
|Cyril Despres
