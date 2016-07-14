Red Bull Romaniacs 2017 – Termine, Ergebnisse & Highlights

Die härteste Enduro Challenge startet am Sonntag den 23.7.2017 wieder in Sibiu Rumänien. Das Starterfeld und der selektive Course werden die Red Bull Romaniacs auch 2017 wieder zu einer ganz besonderen Herausforderung machen.

Zuschauer & Service – Punkte an / auf der Strecke ab 10.7.2017 hier verfügbar…

Kosten für Fahrer & Crew

„accommodation competitor package“ für 1770 Euro pro Person (6 Tage Halbpension im 3 – 4 Sterne Hotel)

„NON accommodation competitor package“ für 1500 Euro pro Person (ohne Verpflegung & Unterkunft)

„Assistant Support (Crew / Familie etc.)“ für 490 Euro Pro Person (6 Tage Halbpension im 3 – 4 Sterne Hotel)

Highlights der Red Bull Romaniacs 2016

Prologue – Red Bull Romaniacs 2016

R # Competitor Nat. Motorbike Laps Total Time 1 3 Alfredo Gomez Cantero ESP KTM EXC 300 11 17:53 2 1 Jonathan Walker GBR KTM Exc 300cc 11 19:29 3 2 Graham Jarvis GBR Husqvarna TE300 11 19:36 4 30 Billy Bolt GBR KTM exc 300 11 19:38 5 4 Paul Bolton GBR KTM Exc 300 11 19:41 6 6 Manuel Lettenbichler DEU KTM 300 EXC 10 18:01 7 29 Xavi Leon Sole ESP Husqvarna TE 300 10 18:52 8 5 Wade Young ZAF Sherco 250 10 18:54 9 10 Travis Teasdale ZAF KTM 300 EXC 10 18:54 10 7 Philipp Scholz DEU EXC 350F 10 19:09

Alfredo Gomez: I just tried to keep passing riders. Things were crazy at the pyramid section and somehow I snuck into the lead about midway through. It feels so cool to win, so hopefully this will be the sign of a good week to come.

Day 1 – Red Bull Romaniacs

R Competitor Nat. Prolog Day1 Total Time Total Diff 1 Gomez Cantero ESP 00:00:00 07:45:09 07:45:09 +00:00:00 2 Young ZAF 00:05:30 07:44:14 07:49:44 +00:04:35 3 Jarvis GBR 00:02:00 07:53:37 07:55:37 +00:10:28 4 Teasdale ZAF 00:06:00 07:52:45 07:58:45 +00:13:36 5 Roman Serrano ESP 00:06:45 07:57:21 08:04:06 +00:18:57 6 Enöckl AUT 00:07:30 07:58:48 08:06:18 +00:21:09 7 Lettenbichler DEU 00:04:30 08:03:56 08:08:26 +00:23:17 8 Scholz DEU 00:06:30 08:06:32 08:13:02 +00:27:53 9 Bouverie ZAF 00:08:00 08:06:11 08:14:11 +00:29:02 10 Leon Sole ESP 00:05:00 08:16:22 08:21:22 +00:36:13

Wade Young: It’s huge for me to get a first stage win like this Alfredo Gomez: I still have the overall lead in the race so things are going great.

Day 2 – Red Bull Romaniacs

R Competitor Nat. Day1 Day2 Total Time Total Diff 1 Jarvis GBR 07:53:37 06:04:43 14:00:20 +00:00:00 2 Gomez Cantero ESP 07:45:09 06:29:15 14:14:24 +00:14:04 3 Young ZAF 07:44:14 06:28:27 14:18:11 +00:17:51 4 Roman Serrano ESP 07:57:21 06:21:26 14:25:32 +00:25:12 5 Teasdale ZAF 07:52:45 06:38:56 14:37:41 +00:37:21 6 Bouverie ZAF 08:06:11 06:53:23 15:07:34 +01:07:14 7 Cyprián CZE 08:15:35 06:50:46 15:15:36 +01:15:16 8 Scholz DEU 08:06:32 07:03:48 15:16:50 +01:16:30 9 Lettenbichler DEU 08:03:56 07:10:31 15:18:57 +01:18:37 10 Enöckl AUT 07:58:48 07:19:56 15:26:14 +01:25:54

Graham Jarvis: It’s been a good day and one I knew I needed to deliver on. After losing time yesterday I knew I had to attack and that’s what I did. Once I got to the front, I kept pushing on. I didn’t want to lose the rhythm I had going and settle into a slower pace.

Day 3 – Red Bull Romaniacs

R Competitor Day1 Day2 Day3 Total Time Total Diff 1 Jarvis 07:53:37 06:04:43 06:57:46 20:58:06 +00:00:00 2 Gomez Cantero 07:45:09 06:29:15 07:10:43 21:25:07 +00:27:01 3 Roman Serrano 07:57:21 06:21:26 07:22:09 21:47:41 +00:49:35 4 Young 07:44:14 06:28:27 07:30:02 21:48:13 +00:50:07 5 Teasdale 07:52:45 06:38:56 08:09:05 22:46:46 +01:48:40 6 Bouverie 08:06:11 06:53:23 08:06:01 23:13:35 +02:15:29 7 Cyprián 08:15:35 06:50:46 08:46:07 24:01:43 +03:03:37 8 Leon Sole 08:16:22 07:20:19 08:41:09 24:22:50 +03:24:44 9 Curtis 08:37:37 07:57:30 09:01:43 25:44:05 +04:45:59 10 Scholz 08:06:32 07:03:48 17:23:07 32:39:57 +11:41:51

Graham Jarvis: It’s been another solid day. I got a good flow going after service and kept pushing from there on out. The added rain helped a lot. The end is almost in sight so tomorrow’s plan for the final race day is keep it steady!

Day 4 – Red Bull Romaniacs

R Competitor Day2 Day3 Day4 Total Time Total Diff 1 Jarvis 06:04:43 06:57:46 06:06:49 27:04:55 +00:00:00 2 Gomez Cantero 06:29:15 07:10:43 06:15:16 27:40:23 +00:35:28 3 Young 06:28:27 07:30:02 05:57:16 27:45:29 +00:40:34 4 Roman Serrano 06:21:26 07:22:09 06:20:07 28:07:48 +01:02:53 5 Bouverie 06:53:23 08:06:01 07:29:10 30:42:45 +03:37:50 6 Cyprián 06:50:46 08:46:07 07:35:45 31:37:28 +04:32:33 7 Teasdale 06:38:56 08:09:05 10:00:24 32:47:10 +05:42:15 8 Curtis 07:57:30 09:01:43 08:04:59 33:49:04 +06:44:09 9 Leon Sole 07:20:19 08:41:09 10:24:33 34:47:23 +07:42:28 10 Kovacs 08:37:12 21:19:37 08:36:13 47:59:11 +20:54:16

Alfredo Gómez: Against a rider like Graham, mistakes are not an option if you want to win.

Gewinner seit 2004

2016 Graham Jarvis 2015 Jonny Walker 2014 Jonny Walker 2013 Graham Jarvis 2012 Graham Jarvis 2011 Graham Jarvis 2010 Chris Birch 2009 Andreas Lettenbichler 2008 Graham Jarvis 2007 Cyril Despres 2006 Gau Michel 2005 Cyril Despres 2004 Cyril Despres