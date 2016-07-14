Red Bull Romaniacs 2017 – Termine, Ergebnisse & Highlights

Die härteste Enduro Challenge startet am Sonntag den 23.7.2017 wieder in Sibiu Rumänien. Das Starterfeld und der selektive Course werden die Red Bull Romaniacs auch 2017 wieder zu einer ganz besonderen Herausforderung machen.

Zuschauer & Service – Punkte  an / auf der Strecke ab 10.7.2017 hier verfügbar…

Kosten für Fahrer & Crew

„accommodation competitor package“ für 1770 Euro pro Person (6 Tage Halbpension im 3 – 4 Sterne Hotel)
„NON accommodation competitor package“ für 1500 Euro pro Person (ohne Verpflegung & Unterkunft)
„Assistant Support (Crew / Familie etc.)“ für 490 Euro Pro Person (6 Tage Halbpension im 3 – 4 Sterne Hotel)

Highlights der Red Bull Romaniacs 2016

Prologue – Red Bull Romaniacs 2016

R#CompetitorNat.MotorbikeLapsTotal Time
13Alfredo Gomez CanteroESPKTM EXC 3001117:53
21Jonathan WalkerGBRKTM Exc 300cc1119:29
32Graham JarvisGBRHusqvarna TE3001119:36
430Billy BoltGBRKTM exc 3001119:38
54Paul BoltonGBRKTM Exc 3001119:41
66Manuel LettenbichlerDEUKTM 300 EXC1018:01
729Xavi Leon SoleESPHusqvarna TE 3001018:52
85Wade YoungZAFSherco 2501018:54
910Travis TeasdaleZAFKTM 300 EXC1018:54
107Philipp ScholzDEUEXC 350F1019:09

Alfredo Gomez: I just tried to keep passing riders. Things were crazy at the pyramid section and somehow I snuck into the lead about midway through. It feels so cool to win, so hopefully this will be the sign of a good week to come.

Day 1 – Red Bull Romaniacs

RCompetitorNat.PrologDay1Total TimeTotal Diff
1Gomez CanteroESP00:00:0007:45:0907:45:09+00:00:00
2YoungZAF00:05:3007:44:1407:49:44+00:04:35
3JarvisGBR00:02:0007:53:3707:55:37+00:10:28
4TeasdaleZAF00:06:0007:52:4507:58:45+00:13:36
5Roman SerranoESP00:06:4507:57:2108:04:06+00:18:57
6EnöcklAUT00:07:3007:58:4808:06:18+00:21:09
7LettenbichlerDEU00:04:3008:03:5608:08:26+00:23:17
8ScholzDEU00:06:3008:06:3208:13:02+00:27:53
9BouverieZAF00:08:0008:06:1108:14:11+00:29:02
10Leon SoleESP00:05:0008:16:2208:21:22+00:36:13

Wade Young: It’s huge for me to get a first stage win like this

Alfredo Gomez: I still have the overall lead in the race so things are going great.

Day 2 – Red Bull Romaniacs

RCompetitorNat.Day1Day2Total TimeTotal Diff
1JarvisGBR07:53:3706:04:4314:00:20+00:00:00
2Gomez CanteroESP07:45:0906:29:1514:14:24+00:14:04
3YoungZAF07:44:1406:28:2714:18:11+00:17:51
4Roman SerranoESP07:57:2106:21:2614:25:32+00:25:12
5TeasdaleZAF07:52:4506:38:5614:37:41+00:37:21
6BouverieZAF08:06:1106:53:2315:07:34+01:07:14
7CypriánCZE08:15:3506:50:4615:15:36+01:15:16
8ScholzDEU08:06:3207:03:4815:16:50+01:16:30
9LettenbichlerDEU08:03:5607:10:3115:18:57+01:18:37
10EnöcklAUT07:58:4807:19:5615:26:14+01:25:54

Graham Jarvis: It’s been a good day and one I knew I needed to deliver on. After losing time yesterday I knew I had to attack and that’s what I did. Once I got to the front, I kept pushing on. I didn’t want to lose the rhythm I had going and settle into a slower pace.

Day 3 – Red Bull Romaniacs

RCompetitorDay1Day2Day3Total TimeTotal Diff
1Jarvis07:53:3706:04:4306:57:4620:58:06+00:00:00
2Gomez Cantero07:45:0906:29:1507:10:4321:25:07+00:27:01
3Roman Serrano07:57:2106:21:2607:22:0921:47:41+00:49:35
4Young07:44:1406:28:2707:30:0221:48:13+00:50:07
5Teasdale07:52:4506:38:5608:09:0522:46:46+01:48:40
6Bouverie08:06:1106:53:2308:06:0123:13:35+02:15:29
7Cyprián08:15:3506:50:4608:46:0724:01:43+03:03:37
8Leon Sole08:16:2207:20:1908:41:0924:22:50+03:24:44
9Curtis08:37:3707:57:3009:01:4325:44:05+04:45:59
10Scholz08:06:3207:03:4817:23:0732:39:57+11:41:51

Graham Jarvis: It’s been another solid day. I got a good flow going after service and kept pushing from there on out. The added rain helped a lot. The end is almost in sight so tomorrow’s plan for the final race day is keep it steady!

Day 4 – Red Bull Romaniacs

RCompetitorDay2Day3Day4Total TimeTotal Diff
1Jarvis06:04:4306:57:4606:06:4927:04:55+00:00:00
2Gomez Cantero06:29:1507:10:4306:15:1627:40:23+00:35:28
3Young06:28:2707:30:0205:57:1627:45:29+00:40:34
4Roman Serrano06:21:2607:22:0906:20:0728:07:48+01:02:53
5Bouverie06:53:2308:06:0107:29:1030:42:45+03:37:50
6Cyprián06:50:4608:46:0707:35:4531:37:28+04:32:33
7Teasdale06:38:5608:09:0510:00:2432:47:10+05:42:15
8Curtis07:57:3009:01:4308:04:5933:49:04+06:44:09
9Leon Sole07:20:1908:41:0910:24:3334:47:23+07:42:28
10Kovacs08:37:1221:19:3708:36:1347:59:11+20:54:16

Alfredo Gómez: Against a rider like Graham, mistakes are not an option if you want to win.

Gewinner seit 2004

2016Graham Jarvis
2015Jonny Walker
2014Jonny Walker
2013Graham Jarvis
2012Graham Jarvis
2011Graham Jarvis
2010Chris Birch
2009Andreas Lettenbichler
2008Graham Jarvis
2007Cyril Despres
2006Gau Michel
2005Cyril Despres
2004Cyril Despres
Artikel bewerten

Schreibe den ersten Kommentar

    Schreibe einen Kommentar