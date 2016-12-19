MotoGP Kalender 2017 – Termine, Ergebnisse & Strecken

Ihr kÃ¶nnt euch auch im nÃ¤chsten Jahr wieder auf spannende MotoGP Rennen freuen. Die Saison 2017 startet am 26.03.2017 auf dem Losail Circuit unter der heiÃŸen Sonne Qatars. Alle MotoGP Austragungsorte findet ihr hier auf einen Blick. Wenn ihr den jeweiligen Veranstaltungsort anklickt, dann werden euch die StreckenÂ im Detail vorgestellt.

Termin GrandPrix Veranstaltungsort
26.03.2017 Grand Prix of Qatar Losail International Circuit
09.04.2017 Gran Premio Motul de la RepÃºblica Argentina Termas de RÃ­o Hondo
23.04.2017 Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas Circuit Of The Americas
07.05.2017 Gran Premio Red Bull de EspaÃ±a Circuito de Jerez
21.05.2017 HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France Le Mans
04.06.2017 Gran Premio d’Italia Autodromo del Mugello
11.06.2017 Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
25.06.2017 Motul TT Assen TT Circuit Assen
02.07.2017 GoPro Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland Sachsenring
06.08.2017 Monster Energy Grand Prix ÄŒeskÃ© republiky Automotodrom Brno
13.08.2017 Motorrad Grand Prix von Ã–sterreich Red Bull Ring â€“ Spielberg
27.08.2017 Octo British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit
10.09.2017 Gran Premio di San Marino Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
24.09.2017 Gran Premio Movistar de AragÃ³n MotorLand Aragon
15.10.2017 Motul Grand Prix of Japan Twin Ring Motegi
22.10.2017 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Phillip Island
29.10.2017 Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix Sepang International Circuit
12.11.2017 Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo

MotoGP Gesamtwertung 2017

Ergebnisse folgen…

MotoGP Gewinner seit 2000

Jahr 500cc (MotoGP) 250cc (Moto2) 125cc (Moto3)
2000 Kenny ROBERTS JR (USA / 258 Punkte) JACQUE Olivier (FRA / 279 Punkte) LOCATELLI Roberto (ITA / 230 Punkte)
2001 Valentino ROSSI (ITA / 325 Punkte) Daijiro KATO (JPN / 322 Punkte) POGGIALI Manuel (RSM / 241 Punkte)
2002 Valentino ROSSI (ITA / 355 Punkte) Marco MELANDRI (ITA / 298 Punkte) Arnaud VINCENT (FRA / 273 Punkte)
2003 Valentino ROSSI (ITA / 357 Punkte) Manuel POGGIALI (RSM / 249 Punkte) Dani PEDROSA (SPA / 223 Punkte)
2004 ROSSI Valentino (ITA / 304 Punkte) PEDROSA Daniel (SPA / 317 Punkte) DOVIZIOSO Andrea (ITA / 293 Punkte)
2005 Valentino ROSSI (ITA / 367 Punkte) Dani PEDROSA (SPA / 309 Punkte) Thomas LUTHI (SWI / 242 Punkte)
2006 Nicky HAYDEN (USA / 252 Punkte) Jorge LORENZO (SPA / 289 Punkte) Alvaro BAUTISTA (SPA / 338 Punkte)
2007 Casey STONER (AUS / 367 Punkte) Jorge LORENZO (SPA / 312 Punkte) Gabor TALMACSI (HUN / 282 Punkte)
2008 Valentino ROSSI (ITA / 373 Punkte) Marco SIMONCELLI (ITA / 282 Punkte) Mike DI MEGLIO (FRA / 264 Punkte)
2009 Valentino ROSSI (ITA / 306 Punkte) Hiroshi AOYAMA (JPN / 261 Punkte) Julian SIMON (SPN / 289 Punkte)
2010 Jorge LORENZO (SPA / 383 Punkte) Toni ELIAS (SPA / 271 Punkte) Marc MARQUEZ (SPA / 310 Punkte)
2011 Casey STONER (AUS / 350 Punkte) Stefan BRADL (GER / 274 Punkte) Nicolas TEROL (SPA / 302 Punkte)
2012 Jorge LORENZO (SPA / 350 Punkte) Marc MARQUEZ (SPA / 328 Punkte) Sandro CORTESE (GER / 325 Punkte)
2013 Marc MARQUEZ (SPA / 334 Punkte) Pol ESPARGARO (SPA / 265 Punkte) Maverick VIÃ‘ALES (SPA / 302 Punkte)
2014 Marc MARQUEZ (SPA / 362 Punkte) Esteve RABAT (SPA / 364 Punkte) Alex MARQUEZ (SPA / 278 Punkte)
2015 Jorge LORENZO (SPA / 330 Punkte) Johann ZARCO (FRA / 352 Punkte) Danny KENT (GBR / 260 Punkte)
2016 Marc MARQUEZ (SPA / 298 Punkte) Johann ZARCO (FRA / 276 Punkte) Brad BINDER (RSA / 319 Punkte)

MotoGP Legenden

Giacomo Agostini
Alex Criville
Mick Doohan
Geoff Duke
Wayne Gardner
Mike Hailwood
Nicky Hayden
Daijiro Kato
Eddie Lawson
Anton Mang
Angel Nieto
Wayne Rainey
Phil Read
Jim Redman
Kenny Roberts
Jarno Saarinen
Kevin Schwantz
Barry Sheene
Marco Simoncelli
Freddie Spencer
Casey Stoner
John Surtees
Carlo Ubbiali
Franco Uncini

Bildquelle: motogp.com

