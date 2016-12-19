MotoGP Kalender 2017 – Termine, Ergebnisse & Strecken

Red Bull Hare Scramble 2017 – Rennen live & Ergebnisse
Ihr kÃ¶nnt euch auch im nÃ¤chsten Jahr wieder auf spannende MotoGP Rennen freuen. Die Saison 2017 startet am 26.03.2017 auf dem Losail Circuit unter der heiÃŸen Sonne Qatars. Alle MotoGP Austragungsorte findet ihr hier auf einen Blick. Wenn ihr den jeweiligen Veranstaltungsort anklickt, dann werden euch die StreckenÂ im Detail vorgestellt.
|Termin
|GrandPrix
|Veranstaltungsort
|26.03.2017
|Grand Prix of Qatar
|Losail International Circuit
|09.04.2017
|Gran Premio Motul de la RepÃºblica Argentina
|Termas de RÃo Hondo
|23.04.2017
|Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas
|Circuit Of The Americas
|07.05.2017
|Gran Premio Red Bull de EspaÃ±a
|Circuito de Jerez
|21.05.2017
|HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France
|Le Mans
|04.06.2017
|Gran Premio d’Italia
|Autodromo del Mugello
|11.06.2017
|Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|25.06.2017
|Motul TT Assen
|TT Circuit Assen
|02.07.2017
|GoPro Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland
|Sachsenring
|06.08.2017
|Monster Energy Grand Prix ÄŒeskÃ© republiky
|Automotodrom Brno
|13.08.2017
|Motorrad Grand Prix von Ã–sterreich
|Red Bull Ring â€“ Spielberg
|27.08.2017
|Octo British Grand Prix
|Silverstone Circuit
|10.09.2017
|Gran Premio di San Marino
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|24.09.2017
|Gran Premio Movistar de AragÃ³n
|MotorLand Aragon
|15.10.2017
|Motul Grand Prix of Japan
|Twin Ring Motegi
|22.10.2017
|Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
|Phillip Island
|29.10.2017
|Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix
|Sepang International Circuit
|12.11.2017
|Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana
|Ricardo Tormo
Ergebnisse folgen…
|Jahr
|500cc (MotoGP)
|250cc (Moto2)
|125cc (Moto3)
|2000
|Kenny ROBERTS JR (USA / 258 Punkte)
|JACQUE Olivier (FRA / 279 Punkte)
|LOCATELLI Roberto (ITA / 230 Punkte)
|2001
|Valentino ROSSI (ITA / 325 Punkte)
|Daijiro KATO (JPN / 322 Punkte)
|POGGIALI Manuel (RSM / 241 Punkte)
|2002
|Valentino ROSSI (ITA / 355 Punkte)
|Marco MELANDRI (ITA / 298 Punkte)
|Arnaud VINCENT (FRA / 273 Punkte)
|2003
|Valentino ROSSI (ITA / 357 Punkte)
|Manuel POGGIALI (RSM / 249 Punkte)
|Dani PEDROSA (SPA / 223 Punkte)
|2004
|ROSSI Valentino (ITA / 304 Punkte)
|PEDROSA Daniel (SPA / 317 Punkte)
|DOVIZIOSO Andrea (ITA / 293 Punkte)
|2005
|Valentino ROSSI (ITA / 367 Punkte)
|Dani PEDROSA (SPA / 309 Punkte)
|Thomas LUTHI (SWI / 242 Punkte)
|2006
|Nicky HAYDEN (USA / 252 Punkte)
|Jorge LORENZO (SPA / 289 Punkte)
|Alvaro BAUTISTA (SPA / 338 Punkte)
|2007
|Casey STONER (AUS / 367 Punkte)
|Jorge LORENZO (SPA / 312 Punkte)
|Gabor TALMACSI (HUN / 282 Punkte)
|2008
|Valentino ROSSI (ITA / 373 Punkte)
|Marco SIMONCELLI (ITA / 282 Punkte)
|Mike DI MEGLIO (FRA / 264 Punkte)
|2009
|Valentino ROSSI (ITA / 306 Punkte)
|Hiroshi AOYAMA (JPN / 261 Punkte)
|Julian SIMON (SPN / 289 Punkte)
|2010
|Jorge LORENZO (SPA / 383 Punkte)
|Toni ELIAS (SPA / 271 Punkte)
|Marc MARQUEZ (SPA / 310 Punkte)
|2011
|Casey STONER (AUS / 350 Punkte)
|Stefan BRADL (GER / 274 Punkte)
|Nicolas TEROL (SPA / 302 Punkte)
|2012
|Jorge LORENZO (SPA / 350 Punkte)
|Marc MARQUEZ (SPA / 328 Punkte)
|Sandro CORTESE (GER / 325 Punkte)
|2013
|Marc MARQUEZ (SPA / 334 Punkte)
|Pol ESPARGARO (SPA / 265 Punkte)
|Maverick VIÃ‘ALES (SPA / 302 Punkte)
|2014
|Marc MARQUEZ (SPA / 362 Punkte)
|Esteve RABAT (SPA / 364 Punkte)
|Alex MARQUEZ (SPA / 278 Punkte)
|2015
|Jorge LORENZO (SPA / 330 Punkte)
|Johann ZARCO (FRA / 352 Punkte)
|Danny KENT (GBR / 260 Punkte)
|2016
|Marc MARQUEZ (SPA / 298 Punkte)
|Johann ZARCO (FRA / 276 Punkte)
|Brad BINDER (RSA / 319 Punkte)
Giacomo Agostini
Alex Criville
Mick Doohan
Geoff Duke
Wayne Gardner
Mike Hailwood
Nicky Hayden
Daijiro Kato
Eddie Lawson
Anton Mang
Angel Nieto
Wayne Rainey
Phil Read
Jim Redman
Kenny Roberts
Jarno Saarinen
Kevin Schwantz
Barry Sheene
Marco Simoncelli
Freddie Spencer
Casey Stoner
John Surtees
Carlo Ubbiali
Franco Uncini
Bildquelle: motogp.com
