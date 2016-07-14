Red Bull Romaniacs 2016 – Ergebnisse & Video – Highlights

Die hÃ¤rteste Enduro Challenge ist am Mittwoch wieder in Sibiu RumÃ¤nien gestartet. Die Red Bull Romaniacs verspricht auch in 2016 wieder einen heiÃŸen Ritt.

Prologue – Red Bull Romaniacs 2016

R # Competitor Nat. Motorbike Laps Total Time
1 3 Alfredo Gomez Cantero ESP KTM EXC 300 11 17:53
2 1 Jonathan Walker GBR KTM Exc 300cc 11 19:29
3 2 Graham Jarvis GBR Husqvarna TE300 11 19:36
4 30 Billy Bolt GBR KTM exc 300 11 19:38
5 4 Paul Bolton GBR KTM Exc 300 11 19:41
6 6 Manuel Lettenbichler DEU KTM 300 EXC 10 18:01
7 29 Xavi Leon Sole ESP Husqvarna TE 300 10 18:52
8 5 Wade Young ZAF Sherco 250 10 18:54
9 10 Travis Teasdale ZAF KTM 300 EXC 10 18:54
10 7 Philipp Scholz DEU EXC 350F 10 19:09

 

Alfredo Gomez:Â I just tried to keep passing riders. Things were crazy at the pyramid section and somehow I snuck into the lead about midway through. It feels so cool to win, so hopefully this will be the sign of a good week to come.

Day 1 – Red Bull Romaniacs

R Competitor Nat. Prolog Day1 Total Time Total Diff
1 Gomez Cantero ESP 00:00:00 07:45:09 07:45:09 +00:00:00
2 Young ZAF 00:05:30 07:44:14 07:49:44 +00:04:35
3 Jarvis GBR 00:02:00 07:53:37 07:55:37 +00:10:28
4 Teasdale ZAF 00:06:00 07:52:45 07:58:45 +00:13:36
5 Roman Serrano ESP 00:06:45 07:57:21 08:04:06 +00:18:57
6 EnÃ¶ckl AUT 00:07:30 07:58:48 08:06:18 +00:21:09
7 Lettenbichler DEU 00:04:30 08:03:56 08:08:26 +00:23:17
8 Scholz DEU 00:06:30 08:06:32 08:13:02 +00:27:53
9 Bouverie ZAF 00:08:00 08:06:11 08:14:11 +00:29:02
10 Leon Sole ESP 00:05:00 08:16:22 08:21:22 +00:36:13

 

Wade Young:Â Itâ€™s huge for me to get a first stage win like this

Alfredo Gomez:Â I still have the overall lead in the race so things are going great.

Day 2 – Red Bull Romaniacs

R Competitor Nat. Day1 Day2 Total Time Total Diff
1 Jarvis GBR 07:53:37 06:04:43 14:00:20 +00:00:00
2 Gomez Cantero ESP 07:45:09 06:29:15 14:14:24 +00:14:04
3 Young ZAF 07:44:14 06:28:27 14:18:11 +00:17:51
4 Roman Serrano ESP 07:57:21 06:21:26 14:25:32 +00:25:12
5 Teasdale ZAF 07:52:45 06:38:56 14:37:41 +00:37:21
6 Bouverie ZAF 08:06:11 06:53:23 15:07:34 +01:07:14
7 CypriÃ¡n CZE 08:15:35 06:50:46 15:15:36 +01:15:16
8 Scholz DEU 08:06:32 07:03:48 15:16:50 +01:16:30
9 Lettenbichler DEU 08:03:56 07:10:31 15:18:57 +01:18:37
10 EnÃ¶ckl AUT 07:58:48 07:19:56 15:26:14 +01:25:54

 

Graham Jarvis: Itâ€™s been a good day and one I knew I needed to deliver on. After losing time yesterday I knew I had to attack and thatâ€™s what I did. Once I got to the front, I kept pushing on. I didnâ€™t want to lose the rhythm I had going and settle into a slower pace.

Day 3 – Red Bull Romaniacs

R Competitor Day1 Day2 Day3 Total Time Total Diff
1 Jarvis 07:53:37 06:04:43 06:57:46 20:58:06 +00:00:00
2 Gomez Cantero 07:45:09 06:29:15 07:10:43 21:25:07 +00:27:01
3 Roman Serrano 07:57:21 06:21:26 07:22:09 21:47:41 +00:49:35
4 Young 07:44:14 06:28:27 07:30:02 21:48:13 +00:50:07
5 Teasdale 07:52:45 06:38:56 08:09:05 22:46:46 +01:48:40
6 Bouverie 08:06:11 06:53:23 08:06:01 23:13:35 +02:15:29
7 CypriÃ¡n 08:15:35 06:50:46 08:46:07 24:01:43 +03:03:37
8 Leon Sole 08:16:22 07:20:19 08:41:09 24:22:50 +03:24:44
9 Curtis 08:37:37 07:57:30 09:01:43 25:44:05 +04:45:59
10 Scholz 08:06:32 07:03:48 17:23:07 32:39:57 +11:41:51

 

Graham Jarvis: Itâ€™s been another solid day. I got a good flow going after service and kept pushing from there on out. The added rain helped a lot. The end is almost in sight so tomorrowâ€™s plan for the final race day is keep it steady!

Day 4 – Red Bull Romaniacs

R Competitor Day2 Day3 Day4 Total Time Total Diff
1 Jarvis 06:04:43 06:57:46 06:06:49 27:04:55 +00:00:00
2 Gomez Cantero 06:29:15 07:10:43 06:15:16 27:40:23 +00:35:28
3 Young 06:28:27 07:30:02 05:57:16 27:45:29 +00:40:34
4 Roman Serrano 06:21:26 07:22:09 06:20:07 28:07:48 +01:02:53
5 Bouverie 06:53:23 08:06:01 07:29:10 30:42:45 +03:37:50
6 CypriÃ¡n 06:50:46 08:46:07 07:35:45 31:37:28 +04:32:33
7 Teasdale 06:38:56 08:09:05 10:00:24 32:47:10 +05:42:15
8 Curtis 07:57:30 09:01:43 08:04:59 33:49:04 +06:44:09
9 Leon Sole 07:20:19 08:41:09 10:24:33 34:47:23 +07:42:28
10 Kovacs 08:37:12 21:19:37 08:36:13 47:59:11 +20:54:16

 

Alfredo GÃ³mez: Against a rider like Graham, mistakes are not an option if you want to win.

