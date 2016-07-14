Red Bull Romaniacs 2016 – Ergebnisse & Video – Highlights

Red Bull Hare Scramble 2017 – Rennen live & Ergebnisse
FÃ¼r den hÃ¤rtesten Offroad Single-Race der Welt, dem Red Bull Hare Scramble kÃ¶nnen sich nur die 500 schnellsten Fahrer des
Die hÃ¤rteste Enduro Challenge ist am Mittwoch wieder in Sibiu RumÃ¤nien gestartet. Die Red Bull Romaniacs verspricht auch in 2016 wieder einen heiÃŸen Ritt.
|R
|#
|Competitor
|Nat.
|Motorbike
|Laps
|Total Time
|1
|3
|Alfredo Gomez Cantero
|ESP
|KTM EXC 300
|11
|17:53
|2
|1
|Jonathan Walker
|GBR
|KTM Exc 300cc
|11
|19:29
|3
|2
|Graham Jarvis
|GBR
|Husqvarna TE300
|11
|19:36
|4
|30
|Billy Bolt
|GBR
|KTM exc 300
|11
|19:38
|5
|4
|Paul Bolton
|GBR
|KTM Exc 300
|11
|19:41
|6
|6
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|DEU
|KTM 300 EXC
|10
|18:01
|7
|29
|Xavi Leon Sole
|ESP
|Husqvarna TE 300
|10
|18:52
|8
|5
|Wade Young
|ZAF
|Sherco 250
|10
|18:54
|9
|10
|Travis Teasdale
|ZAF
|KTM 300 EXC
|10
|18:54
|10
|7
|Philipp Scholz
|DEU
|EXC 350F
|10
|19:09
Alfredo Gomez:Â I just tried to keep passing riders. Things were crazy at the pyramid section and somehow I snuck into the lead about midway through. It feels so cool to win, so hopefully this will be the sign of a good week to come.
|R
|Competitor
|Nat.
|Prolog
|Day1
|Total Time
|Total Diff
|1
|Gomez Cantero
|ESP
|00:00:00
|07:45:09
|07:45:09
|+00:00:00
|2
|Young
|ZAF
|00:05:30
|07:44:14
|07:49:44
|+00:04:35
|3
|Jarvis
|GBR
|00:02:00
|07:53:37
|07:55:37
|+00:10:28
|4
|Teasdale
|ZAF
|00:06:00
|07:52:45
|07:58:45
|+00:13:36
|5
|Roman Serrano
|ESP
|00:06:45
|07:57:21
|08:04:06
|+00:18:57
|6
|EnÃ¶ckl
|AUT
|00:07:30
|07:58:48
|08:06:18
|+00:21:09
|7
|Lettenbichler
|DEU
|00:04:30
|08:03:56
|08:08:26
|+00:23:17
|8
|Scholz
|DEU
|00:06:30
|08:06:32
|08:13:02
|+00:27:53
|9
|Bouverie
|ZAF
|00:08:00
|08:06:11
|08:14:11
|+00:29:02
|10
|Leon Sole
|ESP
|00:05:00
|08:16:22
|08:21:22
|+00:36:13
Wade Young:Â Itâ€™s huge for me to get a first stage win like this
Alfredo Gomez:Â I still have the overall lead in the race so things are going great.
|R
|Competitor
|Nat.
|Day1
|Day2
|Total Time
|Total Diff
|1
|Jarvis
|GBR
|07:53:37
|06:04:43
|14:00:20
|+00:00:00
|2
|Gomez Cantero
|ESP
|07:45:09
|06:29:15
|14:14:24
|+00:14:04
|3
|Young
|ZAF
|07:44:14
|06:28:27
|14:18:11
|+00:17:51
|4
|Roman Serrano
|ESP
|07:57:21
|06:21:26
|14:25:32
|+00:25:12
|5
|Teasdale
|ZAF
|07:52:45
|06:38:56
|14:37:41
|+00:37:21
|6
|Bouverie
|ZAF
|08:06:11
|06:53:23
|15:07:34
|+01:07:14
|7
|CypriÃ¡n
|CZE
|08:15:35
|06:50:46
|15:15:36
|+01:15:16
|8
|Scholz
|DEU
|08:06:32
|07:03:48
|15:16:50
|+01:16:30
|9
|Lettenbichler
|DEU
|08:03:56
|07:10:31
|15:18:57
|+01:18:37
|10
|EnÃ¶ckl
|AUT
|07:58:48
|07:19:56
|15:26:14
|+01:25:54
Graham Jarvis: Itâ€™s been a good day and one I knew I needed to deliver on. After losing time yesterday I knew I had to attack and thatâ€™s what I did. Once I got to the front, I kept pushing on. I didnâ€™t want to lose the rhythm I had going and settle into a slower pace.
|R
|Competitor
|Day1
|Day2
|Day3
|Total Time
|Total Diff
|1
|Jarvis
|07:53:37
|06:04:43
|06:57:46
|20:58:06
|+00:00:00
|2
|Gomez Cantero
|07:45:09
|06:29:15
|07:10:43
|21:25:07
|+00:27:01
|3
|Roman Serrano
|07:57:21
|06:21:26
|07:22:09
|21:47:41
|+00:49:35
|4
|Young
|07:44:14
|06:28:27
|07:30:02
|21:48:13
|+00:50:07
|5
|Teasdale
|07:52:45
|06:38:56
|08:09:05
|22:46:46
|+01:48:40
|6
|Bouverie
|08:06:11
|06:53:23
|08:06:01
|23:13:35
|+02:15:29
|7
|CypriÃ¡n
|08:15:35
|06:50:46
|08:46:07
|24:01:43
|+03:03:37
|8
|Leon Sole
|08:16:22
|07:20:19
|08:41:09
|24:22:50
|+03:24:44
|9
|Curtis
|08:37:37
|07:57:30
|09:01:43
|25:44:05
|+04:45:59
|10
|Scholz
|08:06:32
|07:03:48
|17:23:07
|32:39:57
|+11:41:51
Graham Jarvis: Itâ€™s been another solid day. I got a good flow going after service and kept pushing from there on out. The added rain helped a lot. The end is almost in sight so tomorrowâ€™s plan for the final race day is keep it steady!
|R
|Competitor
|Day2
|Day3
|Day4
|Total Time
|Total Diff
|1
|Jarvis
|06:04:43
|06:57:46
|06:06:49
|27:04:55
|+00:00:00
|2
|Gomez Cantero
|06:29:15
|07:10:43
|06:15:16
|27:40:23
|+00:35:28
|3
|Young
|06:28:27
|07:30:02
|05:57:16
|27:45:29
|+00:40:34
|4
|Roman Serrano
|06:21:26
|07:22:09
|06:20:07
|28:07:48
|+01:02:53
|5
|Bouverie
|06:53:23
|08:06:01
|07:29:10
|30:42:45
|+03:37:50
|6
|CypriÃ¡n
|06:50:46
|08:46:07
|07:35:45
|31:37:28
|+04:32:33
|7
|Teasdale
|06:38:56
|08:09:05
|10:00:24
|32:47:10
|+05:42:15
|8
|Curtis
|07:57:30
|09:01:43
|08:04:59
|33:49:04
|+06:44:09
|9
|Leon Sole
|07:20:19
|08:41:09
|10:24:33
|34:47:23
|+07:42:28
|10
|Kovacs
|08:37:12
|21:19:37
|08:36:13
|47:59:11
|+20:54:16
Alfredo GÃ³mez: Against a rider like Graham, mistakes are not an option if you want to win.
Bildquelle:Â Â© Robert Lynn/Future7Media
FÃ¼r den hÃ¤rtesten Offroad Single-Race der Welt, dem Red Bull Hare Scramble kÃ¶nnen sich nur die 500 schnellsten Fahrer des
Only registered users can comment.
Bisher keine Kommentare!